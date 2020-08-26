Top foundations, NGOs form Moral Call Collective to confront ANC corruption

High-profile foundations and non-governmental organisations calling themselves “The Moral Call Collective'' have taken the ANC to task over corruption allegations just days before the party's much-anticipated national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The group is led by the SA Council of Churches and includes the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Foundation for Human Rights and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution.

The collective met ANC members on Monday amid anger over corruption related to Covid-19 funds that has implicated ANC leaders, and about the latest move by the party to deploy corruption-accused former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

The meeting came ahead of an NEC meeting where the party will discuss what to do with members accused of corruption or who face serious charges.

Gumede's return is expected to be among the hotly contested topics at the meeting. The group said the ANC leadership requested the meeting after the collective's statement decrying corruption.