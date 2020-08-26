Politics

WATCH LIVE | Commission of inquiry into state capture continues

26 August 2020 - 09:39 By TimesLIVE

Commission resumes, currently on the stand is Mr Vuyisile Aaron Ndzeku and he is ready to give his Aviation related testimony before the commission.


On Tuesday Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo expressed irritation after a witness failed to appear before the state capture inquiry despite being summoned.

Sandy Thomas, a former personal assistant of former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, had been called to appear before the inquiry, however the inquiry's evidence leader, Viwe Notshe SC, said that he had not seen Thomas at the inquiry's venue, despite a sheriff serving her with the summons on April 14.

After a short adjournment, Notshe informed Zondo that a lawyer representing Thomas would appear before Zondo later in the day to request a postponement of her evidence.

