Politics

Ace Magashule summoned to appear before ANC integrity commission

27 August 2020 - 15:00 By Sthembile Cele
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was asked to appear before the party's integrity commission.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was asked to appear before the party's integrity commission.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been summoned to appear before the party’s integrity commission.

The request made via a letter to Magashule on August 22 states that the commission wants clarity on says he made during an interview.

“The integrity commission (IC) of the ANC has taken note of the interview that was conducted with you on July 7 2020, in which you are alleged to have said, 'I shall not step aside due to allegations of corruption',” the letter reads.

“The integrity commission had initially hoped to meet you to discuss and clarify the interview with you on Saturday, 29 August 2020. We were, however, advised that there is a special NEC scheduled for August 28-30 2020. We therefore request your audience at any time of your convenience during the coming week.”

Top foundations, NGOs form Moral Call Collective to confront ANC corruption

High-profile foundations and non-governmental organisations calling themselves  'The Moral Call Collective'' have taken the ANC to task over ...
Politics
1 day ago

In July the commission summoned national executive committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu regarding says during an interview in which she was scathing about the commission, saying it was inconsistent and toothless.

In detailing its engagement with Sisulu in a leaked report, the commission said it became clear that its reports were not making it to the highest decision making body between conferences (the NEC).

“The IC reported that its reports are not acknowledged or tabled at the NEC. That only one clause of our proposed amendments to our terms of reference had been accepted and one year later we are still waiting for the other amendments to be adopted. For example, one of the proposed amendments was that the IC quarterly reports be a standing item on the NEC agenda to ensure that the work of the IC was visible,” the report reads.

The commission went as far as to imply that the top six were intentionally keeping the contents of its report from the NEC.

Magashule's 'associates', shisa nyama score lucrative PPE tenders: report

Allies of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and an unregistered local carwash and shisa nyama have landed lucrative personal protective equipment ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

“The IC wonders whether ignoring and/or hiding IC reports is a failure of the ANC’s administration or purposeful action to hide IC recommendations from the NEC, or both. The IC wonders whether it is wrong or naive or just plain stupid, to expect first and foremost our officials, and then the NWC to table IC reports and lead the NEC through the points we are making.”

A special sitting of the NEC is set to deal with, among others, the move by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to deploy former eThekwini mayor and chairperson Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.

Alliance partner Cosatu said on Wednesday that it wanted the ANC to revisit the decision to send Gumede, who is out on R50,000 bail for charges related to corruption, to the legislature. It also wants the NEC to rescind the lifting of the suspension of two officials in Limpopo — Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani — who were removed from their positions two years ago after being implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank heist report.

TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's open letter against corruption rings hollow

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

107 ANCYL members appeal to Ace Magashule to fire 'eldership'

A group of 107 ANC Youth League members have written a scathing letter to the ANC secretary-general demanding the disbandment of a task team ...
Politics
18 hours ago

CARTOON | Magashule 'swears in' corruption accused Zandile Gumede

Corruption accused Zandile Gumede is taking her "oath of office" from another controversial ANC figure, secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Ace Magashule wants ANC members to disclose if they have criminal or disciplinary charges

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has put his colleagues on the clock, giving them five days to declare their financial interests and any pending ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule summoned to appear before ANC integrity commission Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | GBV, Covid-19 corruption in spotlight as Ramaphosa answers ... Politics
  3. Youth development agency's board appointments hit legal snags Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to get report from 'fusion centre' on Covid-19 corruption in SA Politics
  5. RECORDED | Jackson Mthembu briefs SA on decisions taken by cabinet Politics

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
X