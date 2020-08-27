WATCH LIVE | Commission of inquiry into state capture continues

Ndzeku took the stand on Wednesday and claimed to have no knowledge of key events, including a R1.5bn ground-handling contract awarded to Swissport by Dudu Myeni-led SAA in March 2016.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo expressed irritation at Ndzeku's reluctance to answer questions from state capture commission evidence leader, advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

The businessman was caught contradicting his own denial that he received R2.5m in corrupt payments resulting from the SAA tender.