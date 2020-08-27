Politics

WATCH | ‘Mr Talk-a-lot to Dr Do-little’: John Steenhuisen vs Cyril Ramaphosa on GBV and Covid-19 corruption

27 August 2020 - 17:00 By Anthony Molyneaux

“On the matter of gender-based violence, as with all matters of accountability with your government, you go from Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little,” said interim leader of the DA John Steenhuisen to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Questions relating to Covid-19 corruption, gender-based violence and the appointment of Zandile Gumede to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature allowed for some heated debates in the house. Watch the video for four key points from the Q&A session.

TimesLIVE

