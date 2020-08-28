Politics

ANC KZN to decide Zandile Gumede's future

Party's provincial executive committee locked in meeting to discuss Gumede's fate amid calls for her to step aside from new post

28 August 2020 - 10:57 By TimesLive
Ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was appointed an MPL in the KZN legislature.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee was on Friday morning locked in a meeting to discuss former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's future.

TimesLIVE understands there is a proposal for Gumede to step aside from her new position as member of the KZN provincial legislature.

The ANC KZN decision to deploy Gumede to the legislature caused a public outcry as Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

This week ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the SABC that the national working committee was not pleased with the appointment. The matter would now be discussed by the weekend's special national executive committee meeting.

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee meeting started at 9am. 

They are due to hold a media briefing at noon on Friday.

