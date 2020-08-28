Politics

Dali Mpofu's bid to halt evidence flops at state capture inquiry

28 August 2020 - 12:42 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo dismissed advocate Dali Mpofu's argument at the state capture commission on Friday.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo dismissed advocate Dali Mpofu's argument at the state capture commission on Friday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s attempt to postpone the testimony of his client, former Free State head of department for human settlements Nthimotse Mokhesi, failed at the state capture commission on Friday.

Mokhesi then had to take the witness box to answer about his alleged role in a controversial multimillion-rand asbestos eradication project by the Free State government.

Mpofu tried to have Mokhesi excused, arguing that his client had a right not to incriminate himself as police were also pursuing the same project.

Commission evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius argued against this, saying Mokhesi had not been charged by police and thus the right to remain silent did not apply to him.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“It is nothing unusual that implicated people come to testify before the commission,” said Pretorius. “Mr Mokhesi has not been arrested nor has he been charged. There is no right to remain silent.

“The right to remain silent is only applicable to an accused or arrested person in criminal proceedings.”

Mpofu differed: “He [Mokhesi] has been told police are interested in the asbestos issue and the commission is interested in the same issue. Though he is not charged, the threat to his section 35 right [to remain silent] is real.”

Inquiry chair Raymond Zondo dismissed the application and ordered that Mokhesi take the stand as he was allowed to refuse to answer those questions that he deemed to be incriminating.

In any case, Zondo added, Mokhesi had already given his version to the commission through an affidavit which was the basis for his oral evidence.

Mokhesi has since started giving evidence to the commission,  sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

MORE

SAA officials flew high from kickbacks worth millions, Zondo hears

Ten hours of painstaking questioning by state capture inquiry evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr has exposed how top SAA officials allegedly scored.
Politics
1 day ago

State capture inquiry exposes R2.5m land purchase that never was

Businessman Vuyisile Ndzeku stands accused of colluding with former SAAT procurement boss Nontsasa Memela in forging an affidavit and a land purchase ...
Politics
1 day ago

Guest house owner claims Bosasa paid for Mokonyane's 40th birthday bash

A Krugersdorp guesthouse owner on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry that his venue hosted a 40th birthday party for former environmental affairs ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Trust deficit 'almost irreparable' between Zandile Gumede and party leaders in ... Politics
  2. Dali Mpofu's bid to halt evidence flops at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to look into Free State asbestos project Politics
  4. ANC KZN in meeting to decide Zandile Gumede's future Politics
  5. From GBV to corruption: Five quotes from Q&A with Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X