Former SAA procurement boss denies taking R2.5m bribe from Vuyo Ndzeku

Former SAA Technical (SAAT) procurement head Nontsasa Memela has denied controversial businessman Vuyo Ndzeku paid for her Bedfordview home.

The state capture inquiry heard this week how Ndzeku allegedly captured SAA officials, including Memela, by paying them millions in exchange for them favouring Swissport and JM Aviation, companies in which he was a director.

During Ndzeku’s testimony on Wednesday, the inquiry heard that R2.5m he paid to "purchase land" from Memela’s mother ended up financing Memela’s home.

The purchase was exposed to have never taken place, and was allegedly instead used as an excuse to conceal that the intended recipient of the R2.5m was Memela.

Memela has come out strongly against the allegation, insisting that the land purchase by Ndzeku did happen and that the money ended up with her as a gift from her mother.

Memela accused the inquiry of being “vindictive” in the manner it conducted its investigation into Ndzeku’s claim of a land purchase for marijuana farming.

“The inquiry’s investigating team did not ask the correct people about the land. They asked the Cholani family, which is where my mother was born, instead of asking the Manzi family, where my grandmother was born,” she told TimesLIVE.