'Utter cr*p': Blade Nzimande hits back at Bantu Holomisa's corruption allegations

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has responded to corruption claims made by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, saying they are “utter crap”.

On Wednesday, Nzimande used the media briefing on the phased return of students to campuses to take a swipe at Holomisa.

This after Holomisa issued a statement, saying that he received a number of documents from an unknown source which expose Nzimande's alleged interference in a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) laptop tender.

“Minister Blade Nzimande and his lackeys seem to run their own higher education department, choosing Seta boards, stopping contracts, messing with NSFAS and sidestepping accounting officers. If all ministers operate this way, no wonder we have corruption everywhere,” said Holomisa.

Holomisa called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate, saying it warranted an immediate intervention in terms of his stated goal of ridding the government of corruption.

“We call on you to suspend minister Nzimande and his lackeys with immediate effect, until your investigations are completed,” he said.

According to parliament's portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology, no laptops have been issued to qualifying NSFAS students because of “unnecessary delays in the finalisation of the procurement processes” by the scheme.

“Of great concern, are the allegations brought to the committee, that there is interference with the procurement processes,” said parliament in a statement. “Attempts are being made to manipulate the procurement process, and to finally get it aborted because certain service providers are not recommended following supply chain management processes of NSFAS.”