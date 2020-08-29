Politics

Former EFF Gauteng leader among those at launch of Mashaba's new party

29 August 2020 - 14:30 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Former EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego was among political leaders who attended the launch of Herman Mashaba's new ACTIONSA party.
Image: Twitter/EFF

Former EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego was among political leaders who made an appearance at the launch of Herman Mashaba's new ACTIONSA party.

This comes amid strong rumours that Mashego would be joining Mashaba's new party.

Mashaba this week admitted that he has a close relationship with Mashego dating back to his days as Johannesburg mayor when he led a coalition government supported by the EFF.

He said he would love for Mashego to join his party but that there was no agreement yet.

Mashego resigned from her job as EFF chairperson and the party caucus leader in the Gauteng legislature in April this year after she lost to Marshall Dlamini for the position of party secretary-general.

She had been seen as one of the rising stars in the EFF but her candidacy against Dlamini, a strong Malema ally, dashed her chances. Since then, speculation has been rife that she was in talks with Mashaba to join the new party.

Mashego congratulated the new political party on its formation.  

“It's very important that diversified political voices enter the political space and even contest elections in order to have a different and fresh innovative but, more importantly, a political party or political parties and individuals who are ready to grab the bull by the horns and bring much needed economic justice,” said Mashego.

She said she was excited for the communities of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg as they would now have one more option on the ballot. Mashego wished Mashaba luck, saying that SA needed the party.

