Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba launches his new ACTIONSA party

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched his new party, ACTIONSA, during a virtual event on Saturday.

Mashaba quit both the DA and his job as Johannesburg mayor late last year in a shocking move after the re-election of Helen Zille as chairperson of the DA's federal council. Shortly after that, he launched The Peoples Dialogue, an NGO aimed at getting views of South Africans about the future.

Earlier this year, he decided to form a political party.

Mashaba aims to contest next year's local government elections, his main focus being on the three Gauteng metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Addressing the launch of his party on Saturday, Mashaba said he came to see how SA had fallen into the hands of evil people, who inflicted pain and suffering on the people through their greed and failure.