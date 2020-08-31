Corruption accused Bongani Bongo to step aside as MP and NEC member

ANC MP Bongani Bongo will take a leave of absence from his position in parliament and the ANC national executive committee (NEC) ahead of his corruption trial.

The decision is part of the outcomes of the special ANC NEC meeting to be announced by the party's top officials on Monday afternoon.

Bongo will follow former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairman Mike Mabuyakhulu, who have stepped aside as they have been charged by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The former state security minister and now chair of the parliamentary committee on home affairs, Bongo is facing a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Guptas.

In a sworn statement, Vanara said Bongo offered him a “blank cheque” if he would suppress the investigation.