Government to crack the whip on non-compliant restaurants and pubs

If restaurants and bars do not buck up and comply with Covid-19 safety protocols, they could have their entire liquor stock confiscated — and even have their liquor licences permanently discontinued.

This is as the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane have expressed concerns over the non-compliance with regulations in the restaurant industry.

Tourism ministry spokesperson Blessing Manale told TimesLIVE that the minister had been inundated with reports of non-compliant restaurants at the weekend.

“The minister has received and continues to receive calls and WhatsApp messages of people complaining about the non-compliance of restaurants, some telling her that certain restaurants are even offering their customers takeaway alcohol,” he said.

Manale said he was aware that the NCCC was concerned about the non-compliance in the industry, but could not comment on behalf of the council.