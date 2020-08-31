'I am still alive,' says David Mabuza after month-long sick leave
But confusion remains over whether integrity commission cleared his name
ANC deputy president and the SA's second-in-command David Mabuza is alive and well after taking a month-long sick leave.
Mabuza said this during the ANC top six officials' post-NEC meeting media briefing on Monday.
Following mounting speculation recently about Mabuza's health, "The Cat" - as he is affectionately known - has come out of the dark and is back at work.
Mabuza said it was shameful that some South Africans decided to spread fake news that he was dead. He returned to work 10 days ago, he said.
"I took leave for a period of a month because of my health condition and I was in the good hands of doctors in the country. So I came back. This is my 10th day at work," said an upbeat Mabuza.
"My health situation is improving, so I am grateful that I survived. Some of our people already were circulating information that I am dead. Well, I am still alive."
Mabuza said it had been "difficult", but he was pleased that he had come out tops from his illness.
The media-shy Mabuza also took the opportunity to address some issues pertaining to him within the ANC - one being the confusion over whether he had been cleared by the ANC integrity commission (IC) after the national general elections last year.
Mabuza said the issue was done and dusted as far as he was concerned.
This is despite the commission having early this month insisted that it never exonerated the former Mpumalanga premier.
Mabuza famously postponed his swearing in as the country's deputy president and member of parliament last year, choosing to appear before the commission to clear his name first on allegations against him from his time as Mpumalanga ANC strongman.
He insisted however that he had been cleared when he was eventually sworn in.
"I made my presentation to the integrity commission ... and then the integrity commission wrote their own report, seeking to say, 'This comrade can proceed and do his work,' - and that was presented to the NEC," said Mabuza.
"It is in that regard that I was allowed to go back to parliament. I never insisted on going back. I was prepared to go the extra mile to deal with all issues raised by the integrity commission.
"So there should be no qualm to say we are undermining the integrity commission. As of now, the matter was concluded."
Mabuza also expressed confidence that his "unity" project he started in Nasrec was well on track under the capable leadership of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
- TimesLIVE