Tender corruption allegations are untrue, says Zamani Saul

Saul said he was one of the first premiers to support the disclosure of all PPE procurement and would act against anyone found to be flouting procurement laws.

“The Northern Cape government presented a most detailed report on Covid-19 expenditures. This is all due to the fact that there was nothing to hide from my side,” he said on Sunday.

He added that since the beginning of his administration he had embarked on far-reaching measures to cut waste and curb corruption, which culminated in the government saving about R200m in under a year.

“I’m quite aware that there are individuals that are deeply unhappy about these measures and busy with a serious pushback campaign. This attack is just one of those instalments of the pushback campaign [meant] to soil my reputation,” he said.

“I will not be deterred by this witch-hunt and blackmail ... Let me assure the people of the Northern Cape that if there is anything untoward about any of the Covid-19 related tenders that were issued to the 175 companies there will be serious consequences for all those involved.”

The report comes two weeks after Saul lambasted those engaged in tender fraud relating to PPE, likening it to the plunder of state resources intended for soldiers on the front line by Nazi generals when Germany was on the brink of defeat during World War 2.

Speaking at the funeral of Northern Cape MEC for education MacCollen Jack, Saul said the looting of public resources meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 marked SA’s own “moment of death of all human conscience”.

He added that the “behaviour and attitude of some of us is similar, if not worse, than that of the greedy Nazi generals”.

- TimesLIVE