Tender corruption allegations are untrue, says Zamani Saul

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has denied links to tender corruption related to personal protective equipment (PPE), saying the allegations were part of a pushback against his attempt to clean up the province, Financial Mail reported.

Saul is among President Cyril Ramaphosa’s close allies and has been particularly vocal against corruption and largesse in the Northern Cape. He famously decried the exorbitant spending by public officials, and moved to put an end to the perks of high office, including blue light convoys and other “executive luxuries”.

The ANC is in the midst of a factional war between those seen to be fighting corruption and those who are accused of looting state coffers.

The battle played out at an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, held over the weekend, in which scrutiny of the party’s entire top six leadership by its integrity commission was mooted.

Saul was reacting to a Sunday Times report that sought to link him to two people in the province who received R40m tenders.