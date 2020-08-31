Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of NEC meeting

31 August 2020 - 15:57 By TimesLIVE

Members of the ANC will on Monday brief the media on the outcomes of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.

The Sunday Times reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will present himself before the integrity commission to answer questions relating to the funding of his 2017 campaign to become party president. 

Ramaphosa made the undertaking on Friday in his opening address at the NEC meeting that is to decide on his call for party leaders facing corruption charges to step away from their public and party positions "with immediate effect".

MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption

Amid the bitter political battle for control of the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend said he will present himself before the party's ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma wants Ramaphosa to come clean over his companies working with the state

Former president Jacob Zuma has called on his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean over whether any of his companies did business with ...
Politics
3 days ago

Step down, Yengeni tells Ramaphosa ahead of crucial ANC meeting: sources

ANC national working committee member Tony Yengeni has reportedly asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down ahead of what is expected to be an ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane's PA defends her boss of 21 years Politics
  2. Corruption accused Bongani Bongo to step aside as MP and NEC member Politics
  3. Phumzile van Damme inspired by Chadwick Boseman's silent fight, reveals her own ... Politics
  4. Malema and Ndlozi will answer to cop assault charges in court in October Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane's former PA takes the stand Politics

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X