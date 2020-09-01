'A new future for our country': 5 highlights from Herman Mashaba's Action SA launch

“We have been silent for too long. We have given power to the noise of the few, who claim to speak for us — but not any more. Our voices are rising and rising, and we are ready to take action and take back the future of our country. Today I stand before you to launch a new future of our country in the face of our national depression.”

Social justice

Mashaba said Action SA will ensure social justice and nonracialism by providing South Africans with basic services like sanitation. He said some South Africans are still deeply affected by the legacy of apartheid, which enforced racial segregation.

“We cannot sit back and allow our fellow South Africans to live in squalor in informal settlements across our country.”

Let the private sector take over

The former Joburg mayor said when his party takes over, abandoned buildings in city centres will used to build decent and affordable accommodation for those who need it.

“We are going to reclaim our buildings from criminal elements and offer them to the private sector to build affordable accommodation for our people, students and small businesses.”