Attacks on ANC, 9 years of destruction & 'intelligence files': Tito Mboweni's lit Twitter rant

01 September 2020 - 09:26 By Jessica Levitt
Tito Mboweni was here for a fight on Monday night.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is topping the trends list on Twitter, not for his cooking skills or shoes, but a late-night rant about “attacks on the ANC”.

The comments were made in a series of posts late on Monday night, just after President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's national officials briefed the media on the national executive committee's (NEC) meeting held at the weekend.

The ANC confirmed that all members, including leaders at national, provincial and local government levels, who have been charged with serious criminal and corruption charges, will step aside.

Ramaphosa also said the NEC had concluded that a letter written by former president Jacob Zuma was part of a “choreographed” ploy to weaken him. He said the “choreographed campaign” against him would not distract the party from an “intensified programme against corruption and state capture”.

Mboweni said he has experienced many “ups and downs” in politics.

“I have been involved in “serious politics” for many years. I have observed and experienced the ups and downs, and dramatic and traumatic moments. Somehow, THEY ALL COME TO PASS! And life goes on!”

He said there are fundamental questions that must be asked.

He then said attacks on the ANC must stop.

And then referred to 'nine years of destruction'.

Thousands of South Africans have responded, making Mboweni the top trend on Twitter for hours. Here are some of the responses.

