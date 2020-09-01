DA 'driving a wedge', warns deputy minister during farm murder debate

Deputy agriculture minister Mcebisi Skwatsha has rejected DA criticism that the government does not care about the plight of white farmers.

Skwatsha was responding to DA MP Diane Kohler-Barnard during her party's sponsored debate on farm murders in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“South Africa belongs to all those who live in it, united in our diversity. Therefore all reasonable, peace-loving South Africans must condemn in the strongest terms what is clearly behaviour that is cruel, anti-social, barbaric and harmful to our endeavours to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous South African society,” said Skwatsha.

“We must all stand in solidarity with the affected families and vow in unison, to prevent, to combat farm murders. We must do everything we can to make sure that the culprits are caught, prosecuted and sent to jail. All lives matter - whether they are the lives of farm workers or the lives of farm owners.

“It is very misleading to say that the farming community is irrelevant to the ANC government, as alleged by the honourable Kohler-Barnard. At a risk of stating the obvious, this ANC government, elected by the people of South Africa, is concerned about every South African life.