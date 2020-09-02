ANC letters: Veterans' League accuses Zuma of fuelling 'regime change'

The open season of letters by ANC leaders to and about each other seems far from over.

ANC Veterans' League president Snuki Zikalala has joined the bandwagon, accusing former ANC president Jacob Zuma of attempting to instigate a regime change within the ANC after he wrote a letter responding to one addressed to ANC members by current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa last week wrote a letter to ANC members calling on them to desist from engaging in corruption. Zuma took offence and hit back, saying Ramaphosa just wanted to save his own skin.

Now Zikalala has penned his own letter, saying Zuma wanted Ramaphosa ousted as ANC leader.

According to Zikalala, Zuma's letter was tantamount to factionalism as he was drawing a line in the sand to mark a division between his supporters and Ramaphosa's.

“Its [Zuma's letter] obvious and naked objective is regime change in the ANC!” wrote Zikalala.

The Zuma letter, argued Zikalala, was marred by falsehoods and fabrications. Among these, he pointed out, was Zuma's charge that Ramaphosa had concluded that the whole ANC was a criminal organisation by calling it “accused number one” in his letter.