Farm murders: opposition MPs go head-to-head in fiery debate

On Tuesday, parliament debated the scourge of farm attacks and murders of farmers and farmworkers in SA.

This comes after the murder of Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida, who were shot dead at the entrance to their farm in Normandien, in the vicinity of Newcastle, KZN, on Saturday.

The heated debate saw divided opinions from opposition parties.

Here are five takes from the debate.

No sleep for farmers

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard, who led the debate, said the government needed to acknowledge the fear and danger faced by farmers and farmworkers.

“The men and women who feed SA don’t sleep. They do nightly patrols around their farms, and I know of wives who watch their husbands on cameras as they do their patrols in the dark. Watching for attackers, waiting to see if tonight is the night their husband will be killed.

“Unless they farm in Lekwa, Mpumalanga, where the electricity is cut week after week so the farmers live in total terrifying darkness as animals die of cold and everything rots in their fridges. They live the reality that it is four times more dangerous to be on a farm than in any other area of SA.”

The root cause of attacks

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald expressed his gratitude to all people who persist with raising awareness about the plight of farm murders.

“There is a rural security plan with many positive aspects that the police updated in 2019. It now just needs to be implemented and executed. There is great willingness among the farmers of SA to work with the police in the implementation of this plan.

“The FF Plus also appeals to the minister of police, Bheki Cele, to conduct another in-depth investigation into farm murders, as with the special investigation into farm attacks and murders in 2003, to see what the root causes of this are.”