Mbali Ntuli on John Moodey's resignation: 'He worked hard to grow the DA'
Mbali Ntuli has paid tribute to DA veteran leader, John Moodey, after he announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday.
Moodey, who was a contender for the DA's top job with Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen, said he no longer felt at home in the opposition and that it had changed from what it used to be when he first joined 22 years ago.
Ntuli thanked Moodey for his contribution to building the party and a united SA.
Today is a sad day for the Democratic Alliance.— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) September 2, 2020
Giving 20 years of your life is no small feat so I would like to take pause to honour @JohnMoodeyGP for his immense contribution to this party and the project of building a united South Africa.
I wish you all the very best. pic.twitter.com/QMytNwFc32
Moodey said that the party is prejudiced against the interests of black people and that it is only focused on pleasing the minority.
“The DA is doing everything possible to appease the 350 odd voters they lost in 2019, most of them to the Freedom Front Plus and they believe that they can win them back, really?”
He also slammed the party for not acting against federal chair, Helen Zille's controversial and insensitive tweets on colonialism and apartheid laws. He said him staying with the DA means he is also complicit in perpetuating Zille's flawed views and promoting “the new version” of apartheid.
Party MP, Ghaleb Cachalia was seemingly not in agreement with Ntuli..
Yes, I wish him well @GhalebCachalia he worked hard to grow the DA longer than I or you have even been members. 😊 https://t.co/G18MOCFwaa— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) September 2, 2020