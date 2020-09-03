Politics

Mbali Ntuli on John Moodey's resignation: 'He worked hard to grow the DA'

03 September 2020 - 09:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The DA's Mbali Ntuli says John Moodey had a significant impact in building the DA and a united South Africa.
The DA's Mbali Ntuli says John Moodey had a significant impact in building the DA and a united South Africa.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Mbali Ntuli has paid tribute to DA veteran leader, John Moodey, after he announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday.

Moodey, who was a contender for the DA's top job with Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen, said he no longer felt at home in the opposition and that it had changed from what it used to be when he first joined 22 years ago.

Ntuli thanked Moodey for his contribution to building the party and a united SA.

Moodey said that the party is prejudiced against the interests of black people and that it is only focused on pleasing the minority.

“The DA is doing everything possible to appease the 350 odd voters they lost in 2019, most of them to the Freedom Front Plus and they believe that they can win them back, really?”

He also slammed the party for not acting against federal chair, Helen Zille's controversial and insensitive tweets on colonialism and apartheid laws. He said him staying with the DA means he is also complicit in perpetuating Zille's flawed views and promoting “the new version” of apartheid.

Party MP, Ghaleb Cachalia was seemingly not in agreement with Ntuli..

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey quits: 'No longer feels at home in the party'

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey has resigned from the party
Politics
23 hours ago

John Moodey singles out Helen Zille as he outlines reasons for quitting the DA

The DA lost another prominent member as its Gauteng leader John Moodey quit the party in a surprise move on Wednesday
Politics
21 hours ago

DA backs party online voting system amid fears of rigging

The DA has come out in defence of its online voting system after its use was questioned in a letter by a contender for the position of party leader.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Bosasa related testimony from Nomvula ... Politics
  2. Accountability, service delivery & vacant positions: Lebogang Maile on state of ... Politics
  3. 'When the person was around it was all smiles': Phumzile Van Damme on people ... Politics
  4. Mbali Ntuli on John Moodey's resignation: 'He worked hard to grow the DA' Politics
  5. Parliament to defend 'ill-conceived' Helen Suzman Foundation case over Covid-19 ... Politics

Latest Videos

'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane in state capture inquiry
X