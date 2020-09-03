Mbali Ntuli on John Moodey's resignation: 'He worked hard to grow the DA'

Mbali Ntuli has paid tribute to DA veteran leader, John Moodey, after he announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday.

Moodey, who was a contender for the DA's top job with Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen, said he no longer felt at home in the opposition and that it had changed from what it used to be when he first joined 22 years ago.

Ntuli thanked Moodey for his contribution to building the party and a united SA.