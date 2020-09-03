Mokonyane shoots down home security claims at state capture inquiry

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane has denied allegations that security upgrades at her home were paid for by Bosasa, saying the state was responsible for some upgrades and others were paid for by her late husband.

She testified at the state capture inquiry on Thursday about her relationship with the company.

Mokonyane’s name has been flagged by several witnesses at the inquiry, who claimed that Bosasa financed her 50th birthday party, security upgrades and sponsored her family’s Christmas groceries.

Commenting on the security upgrades, Mokonyane said: “My husband was responsible for the maintenance of the house, including even procuring the services of other people — which I am still using, even today.”

Mokonyane previously appeared before the commission and denied claims she had a big birthday party at the Victoria Guest House in Krugersdorp. She made a U-turn on Thursday when she clarified that she did have a party, but had no idea who funded it.