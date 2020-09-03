State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane got R4m Aston Martin through a 'friend'

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane acquired a luxurious Aston Martin vehicle through a “business arrangement” from a family friend, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.

The vehicle became the subject of an investigation after testimony in July 2020 by Charl le Roux — an electrician who did work for Bosasa and Mokonyane — who spotted the vehicle inside a garage. It had been covered with a special cover.

The testimony followed that of Bosasa’s former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, who led evidence that Mokonyane received monthly payments from the company.

An investigation by the commission found that a deposit of R2.2m was paid towards Mokonyane’s car.

Evidence leader Viwe Notshe SC questioned Mokonyane’s ability to afford the car, as her then salary could not cover it.

“My husband had been doing some work. He had ventured into a very closed sector of business. He had people who were mentoring and supporting him, and they could see it was a good business which had a chance of growing ...” Mokonyane said during testimony on Thursday.