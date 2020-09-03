Politics

'When the person was around it was all smiles': Phumzile Van Damme on people leaving the DA

03 September 2020 - 10:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Phumzile van Damme takes shots at 'fake people', in the wake of the latest resignation of a senior leader from the DA.
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed “flip-floppers” in the DA, saying “some human decency would be cool”.

Van Damme’s statement comes after John Moodey threw in the towel as the DA’s Gauteng leader on Wednesday.

In his resignation speech, Moodey said the DA was “no longer a home” for him and he was even struggling to sleep in the party's T-shirt.

“I can no longer drive my end for a better SA in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the same way that I do,” said Moodey.

Moodey also criticised the DA's federal chairperson Helen Zille over her tweets about black people living in a perpetual state of victimhood, saying the comments were hurtful and insensitive.

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey quits: 'No longer feels at home in the party'

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey has resigned from the party
On social media, Van Damme said it was rather “bizarre” how people changed their tune when they left the party. It is not clear if her shots were directed at Moodey.

Van Damme disputed claims that former DA members who've left the party did so because they got on Zille's “wrong side” or were “useless”.

She also assured trolls that she had no intention of leaving the party and was not staying on because of a salary.

