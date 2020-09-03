'When the person was around it was all smiles': Phumzile Van Damme on people leaving the DA
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed “flip-floppers” in the DA, saying “some human decency would be cool”.
Van Damme’s statement comes after John Moodey threw in the towel as the DA’s Gauteng leader on Wednesday.
In his resignation speech, Moodey said the DA was “no longer a home” for him and he was even struggling to sleep in the party's T-shirt.
“I can no longer drive my end for a better SA in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the same way that I do,” said Moodey.
Moodey also criticised the DA's federal chairperson Helen Zille over her tweets about black people living in a perpetual state of victimhood, saying the comments were hurtful and insensitive.
On social media, Van Damme said it was rather “bizarre” how people changed their tune when they left the party. It is not clear if her shots were directed at Moodey.
You tell people to leave their parties and join the DA but then you’re vicious and mean to people who leave the DA? It’s a political party not a cult. Some human decency would be cool.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 2, 2020
Van Damme disputed claims that former DA members who've left the party did so because they got on Zille's “wrong side” or were “useless”.
First of all, that isn’t true. Second of all, if anyone would want to “remove me,” because I am no longer “useful,” and I’ve done nothing wrong, I’d go out like a meteor, fam. Like a damn meteor. https://t.co/zDRxmk8cPN— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 2, 2020
She also assured trolls that she had no intention of leaving the party and was not staying on because of a salary.
Who told you I am in the DA for a salary? Who told you I stay in the DA for a salary? Who told you I couldn’t earn a salary elsewhere?Don’t concern yourself with decisions I make about MY life. It is ME who determines the direction of MY life, not you. Mind your own. https://t.co/JBZKhnDNqD— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 2, 2020
And this is for all the people who think black people in the DA are stupid & just there for “salaries.” Like we’re incapable of thinking for ourselves. Like you go to work for the vibes & not to earn a salary. It is my job, which I still like & how I earn a living. Mind your own.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 2, 2020
It’s a narrative that has irritated me for a long time that need to be clarified. There are people on here who go to jobs they hate but have the gall to comment on how we are all here just for salaries. I happen to like mine. Hhay’suka! https://t.co/EhU68n7GEq— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 2, 2020