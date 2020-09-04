IN QUOTES | Mokonyane's state capture inquiry testimony on 40th birthday party and Bosasa relations

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane reappeared before the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

She was quizzed about the extent of her relationship with Bosasa bosses, former COO Angelo Agrizzi and former CEO Gavin Watson, and the details of her 40th birthday party in 2003.

The party was allegedly sponsored by Bosasa.

Frederick Hendrick Coetzee, owner of the Victorian Guest House in Krugersdorp, told the inquiry that Bosasa forked out R41,000 for Mokonyane's birthday party, held at the venue.

He also said Agrizzi was present at the party.

Here are five quotes from Mokonyane's testimony:

40th birthday party

“The plan was to have a private dinner as the family, and we left home with an understanding that I'm going for a private dinner, something we normally do with our birthdays. We arrived at the Victorian Guest house, and I didn't recognise Mr Agrizzi there. There was no speaker from Bosasa, and I thanked my family and said this was indeed a surprise.”