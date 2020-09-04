Politics

WATCH | 5 key points from Nomvula Mokonyane's state capture testimony

04 September 2020 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane was unaware that Bosasa had paid for her 40th surprise birthday party, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.

Here are five key points from her testimony:

1. Mokonyane did not recall if her surprise 40th birthday party took place at a guesthouse in Krugersdorp in 2003.

2. She said she was not aware that Bosasa paid for her party.

3. She denied that hampers received from Bosasa were for her family, but were rather for needy community members.

4. Mokonyane said she had "no knowledge" of Bosasa paying for her home security and CCTV cameras.

5. She acquired a luxurious Aston Martin car worth around R4m through a “business arrangement” from a family friend, Thaba Mufamadi

The commission will resume its public hearings on Friday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Mokonyane shoots down home security claims at state capture inquiry

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane has denied allegations that security upgrades at her home were paid for by Bosasa.
Politics
14 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Bosasa related testimony from Nomvula Mokonyane

The state capture inquiry will on Thursday hear Bosasa related evidence from the former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane.
Politics
20 hours ago

Agrizzi's PA tells state capture inquiry about Nomvula Mokonyane's birthday hampers from Bosasa

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane was regularly sent birthday hampers from the offices of Bosasa executives, the state capture inquiry heard on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 5 key points from Nomvula Mokonyane's state capture testimony Politics
  2. State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane got R4m Aston Martin through a 'friend' Politics
  3. Eskom restructure will take another two years: David Mabuza Politics
  4. Mokonyane shoots down home security claims at state capture inquiry Politics
  5. Former DA leader John Moodey 'running away from bribery charges': Steenhuisen Politics

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X