WATCH | 5 key points from Nomvula Mokonyane's state capture testimony

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane was unaware that Bosasa had paid for her 40th surprise birthday party, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.

Here are five key points from her testimony:

1. Mokonyane did not recall if her surprise 40th birthday party took place at a guesthouse in Krugersdorp in 2003.

2. She said she was not aware that Bosasa paid for her party.

3. She denied that hampers received from Bosasa were for her family, but were rather for needy community members.

4. Mokonyane said she had "no knowledge" of Bosasa paying for her home security and CCTV cameras.

5. She acquired a luxurious Aston Martin car worth around R4m through a “business arrangement” from a family friend, Thaba Mufamadi.

The commission will resume its public hearings on Friday.

