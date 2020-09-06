Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa delivers mild speech at Sasco rally, ignores their demands

06 September 2020 - 16:33 By Mawande AmaShabalala
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
Image: Supplied

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday delivered a lukewarm keynote address at a virtual anniversary celebration of the SA Student Congress (Sasco).

Not only that, but Ramaphosa could not be drawn into entertaining any of the Sasco demands made by its president, Bamanye Matiwane, who spoke before the head of state.

And this could be noticed by Sasco secretary-general Buthanani Ngwane, who reminded Ramaphosa after his address of their demands.

“Thank you Mr President and we wish our demands and message to you and the ANC as our Sasco president has said them will be implemented with speed,” said Ngwane.

Sasco made several demands including the formation of a “student bank” and an end to corruption in the ANC government.  

Given the political climate in the country and internal wrangling and battle for control within the ANC, many would have expected Ramaphosa to go for the kill. This especially after the ANC's most recent national executive committee meeting where he emerged unscathed despite attempts to corner him.

Sasco demands 'student bank' and expansion of NSFAS

The ANC-aligned SA Student Congress (Sasco) has demanded that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa see to it that the ANC-led government establishes a ...
Politics
1 hour ago

But Ramaphosa was not interested on Sunday as he instead gave a speech that was more of a history lesson of Sasco.

He wished Sasco well saying it was an important organisation in the pursuit of the so-called national democratic revolution (NDR). 

“We need a strong Sasco that will ensure that conditions at institutions of higher learning are improved and are conducive for academic excellence and success,” said Ramaphosa.

“In this regard, Sasco's success is inexplicably linked to ANC success in building an educated society based on the vision of the Freedom Charter which was drafted by our forebears.

“Sasco is too important an organisation not to succeed. Your future as an organisation is that you should succeed in executing the objectives of our revolution,” he went on.

Speaking at the same rally, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande also praised Sasco for its understanding of the NDR.

But Nzimande, unlike Ramaphosa, also touched on current burning issues such as corruption, which he described as the biggest threat to the progress of the ANC and SA society at large.

“This thing of corruption is actually threatening to derail our revolution and defeat your very future as young people who are actually the future of our country,” said Nzimande.

“It is therefore very important that Sasco must be in the forefront to actually defeat the scourge of corruption.”

Nzimande also called on Sasco to lead the fight against other “organisation regressive tendencies” such as factionalism which threatened the very existence of the ANC-led alliance, which includes SACP and Cosatu.

Nzimande took a swipe at the ANC “which at the moment is faced with very serious factionalist behaviour”.

According to Nzimande, it was Sasco that had the potential to stop factionalism and corruption within the ANC ranks.

As students take matters into their own hands, said Nzimande, they must guard against populism.

“Some of our leaders find it easy to promise our people things that they know are not going to be achieved overnight,” said Nzimande.

“But because there is this bad tendency of wanting to tell people what they want to hear, we end up being populists.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE

The ANC has drawn a line against corruption and factionalism. Now we must walk the talk

The recent letter addressed to the membership of the ANC on August 23 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, reaffirming the correct anti-corruption positions ...
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

PODCAST | NEC meeting dominated by discussions on corruption

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the NEC meeting review, focusing on the meeting's resolutions for ...
News
2 days ago

ANC letters: Veterans' League accuses Zuma of fuelling 'regime change'

The open season of letters by ANC leaders to and about each other seems far from over.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Sasco demands 'student bank' and expansion of NSFAS Politics
  2. Bongani Bongo wants 'legal basis' before he'll step aside as MP and NEC member Politics
  3. ‘They paid the ultimate sacrifice’ - David Mabuza pay tribute to fallen police ... Politics
  4. Bheki Cele recalls families' pain in final salute to police officers killed in ... Politics
  5. Cele lays down law on competence of Cape Town enforcement officers Politics

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...

Related articles

  1. Sasco demands 'student bank' and expansion of NSFAS Politics
X