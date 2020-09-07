ANC blasts those behind 'faceless' attacks against Fikile Mbalula

The ANC has condemned what it terms "faceless" attacks on transport minister Fikile Mbalula and his advisors by anonymous employees within the department.

The party expressed its confidence in Mbalula’s leadership in tackling challenges in the department, saying it had noted the great strides he had made in prioritising challenges in the public transport sector.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party noted with concern a letter authored by “faceless individuals” who claimed to be ANC comrades, members and supporters in the department of transport and its entities, making unsubstantiated allegations and attacking Mbalula’s integrity.

“The ANC takes a dim view of public servants who meddle in party politics in the workplace under the misguided belief that they can invoke the name of the ANC and undermine the authority of elected leadership,” said Mabe in a statement on Monday.

“They have no qualms to go to extreme lengths of questioning the prerogative of the president to appoint ministers and deputy ministers.”