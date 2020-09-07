Government calls for calm as protests affect over 400 Clicks stores across SA

The government has called on South Africans to not take the law into their own hands, to remain calm and follow the correct channels to address their concerns over a Clicks advert portraying black hair as “dry and damaged”.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said the government had noted the public outrage over the advert.

“Whilst we are equally disturbed by the crude racist display by the advertisement in question, the acts of lawlessness of vandalising and burning down Clicks stores that have been reported today are concerning and go against the spirit of peace and respect for human rights that has shaped this country since the dawn of democracy,” said Mthembu.

“Engaging in lawless behaviour is not a responsible way to resolve conflict.”