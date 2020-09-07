Politics

Government calls for calm as protests affect over 400 Clicks stores across SA

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
07 September 2020 - 20:41
The aftermath of a protest at a Clicks store in Alberton on Monday.
The aftermath of a protest at a Clicks store in Alberton on Monday.
Image: Ekurhuleni Disaster Management

The government has called on South Africans to not take the law into their own hands, to remain calm and follow the correct channels to address their concerns over a Clicks advert portraying black hair as “dry and damaged”.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said the government had noted the public outrage over the advert.

“Whilst we are equally disturbed by the crude racist display by the advertisement in question, the acts of lawlessness of vandalising and burning down Clicks stores that have been reported today are concerning and go against the spirit of peace and respect for human rights that has shaped this country since the dawn of democracy,” said Mthembu.

“Engaging in lawless behaviour is not a responsible way to resolve conflict.”

At least 37 Clicks stores affected, seven damaged, by EFF protesters

Seven Clicks stores have been damaged in the wake of the controversy surrounding a hair advert which was run on the retailer's website.
News
6 hours ago

Clicks said in an update on Monday that protest action had affected 425 of its stores across the country during the day.

"At last count, 51 stores have closed in the Western Cape, 92 in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and 302 in Gauteng and elsewhere," Clicks said in a statement.

"Clicks is working with Saps to ensure the safety of staff, customers and members of the public ... Clicks provides a much-needed healthcare service to South Africans and will continue to trade."

Clicks said it had "taken full accountability and apologised unreservedly for the advertisement published on its website and is committed to effecting real change across the business."

IN FULL | Open letter from Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder

Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder penned an open letter on Monday, apologising for the hurt and anger ignited by a hair advert that saw some stores ...
News
1 hour ago

The government called on members of the public who witnessed any form of intimidation or act of violence to report them to police.

“We remain committed to the values of democracy. Any form of discrimination or violation of human rights for whatever reason cannot be tolerated as it undermines the progress made in building a united, democratic country,” said Mthembu.

Mthembu said the fight against discrimination remained the government’s priority.

“It is for this reason that in March 2019 cabinet approved the national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, a tool that empowers government to act against such injustices,” he said.

“Even in the face of resistance by a small minority, we continue with efforts to build a united South Africa that we can all be proud of.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight

A mall in Alberton was forced to shut down after a Clicks store at the centre was vandalised and set alight on Monday morning
News
9 hours ago

EFF tells Clicks to 'go to hell' after it explains hair ad was by TRESemmé

The EFF issued a strongly-worded two sentence statement in reply to a four-page letter from lawyers for the retail outlet Clicks, in which they ...
Politics
12 hours ago

WATCH | EFF shuts Clicks stores in East London in antiracism protests

East London police responded swiftly to keep EFF supporters in check when they protested outside Clicks stores in Oxford Street, in Gillwell Mall and ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. It’s worth losing votes on the basis of principle, says Gwen Ngwenya Politics
  2. 'You got caught up in a spaghetti': Jacob Zuma to ousted Eskom boss Politics
  3. ANC blasts those behind 'faceless' attacks against Fikile Mbalula Politics
  4. IN QUOTES| Cyril Ramaphosa's keynote address at SA Students Congress anniversary Politics
  5. ANC representatives 'must have criminal clearance certificates' Politics

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X