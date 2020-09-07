The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear Eskom-related evidence from the power utility's former CEO Tshediso Matona.

Matona was Eskom CEO from October 2014 to March 2015.

In 2017, he presented evidence to an inquiry by Parliament's public enterprises committee into allegations of capture of state-owned enterprises.

At the time, he told the inquiry how governance and the ethical environment at the parastatal were deteriorating when he took over as CEO in 2014.

There was also infighting within the board‚ led by then-chairman Zola Tsotsi‚ over procurement issues‚ to the extent that the board had become almost dysfunctional.

Matona said at the time of his tenure‚ the moral and ethical fabric of the state-owned enterprise needed urgent attention. Several employees were on suspension‚ and the numbers were increasing.

Matona was suspended in March 2015 for reasons he said he could not understand‚ but he surmised that his continuation as CEO did not fit in with the plans of the board.

He said his suspension came as “a complete shock" to him. The decision was taken by a new board that had just taken office before it had even taken the time to familiarise itself with Eskom's affairs.