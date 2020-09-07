Politics

WATCH | Chester Missing take shots at Helen Zille and DA

The skit will have you LOL!

07 September 2020 - 10:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Chester Missing bumping heads with Helen Zille.
Image: Esa Alexander

Mzansi's controversial puppet Chester Missing has again taken the mickey out of the DA and party members, including Helen Zille, in a new skit.

The video comes after John Moodey resigned as the DA’s Gauteng leader last week, citing differences with the party's direction and leadership. In his resignation speech, Moodey said the DA was “no longer a home” for him and he was even struggling to sleep in the party's T-shirt.

“I can no longer drive my end for a better SA in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the same way that I do,” said Moodey.

Moodey also criticised federal chairperson, Zille, over her tweets about black people living in a perpetual state of victimhood, saying the comments were hurtful and insensitive.

In the video, Missing, who mimicked Zille, can be seen addressing the issue of former members leaving the party, especially black members.

“I know you're saying that black leaders are leaving the DA but the truth is the DA hasn't realised it, because we don't see colour,” said “Zille”.

“Why do you think John Steenhuisen dresses the way he does? He doesn't see colour, or logic. If you can see that black leaders are leaving the DA, then you are a racist because you notice that they are black.”

"She" joked that "she" assumed Phumzile van Damme was white because of her surname and Steenhuisen was a “dummy”.

“I've always assumed Phumzile van Damme was white because of her surname. That's not seeing colour, but seeing Van Damme. It's funny because that's what I call Steenhuisen behind his back, Van Dummy,” said “Zille”.

Watch the full video below.

South African politician 'Helen Zille' tries to 'justify' why so many black leaders are leaving the DA after John Moodey's recent resignation.

