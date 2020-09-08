ANC suspends Andile Lungisa over glass water jug brawl conviction

Andile Lungisa has been suspended as a member of the ANC due to his council brawl conviction dating back to October 2016.

Lungisa, a Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor, was served with the letter earlier on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela confirmed Lungisa's membership had been suspended.

“It is true. He was served with the letter,” he told HeraldLIVE.

Magqashela said Lungisa was suspended as the ANC’s national executive council (NEC) decided anyone with a conviction should resign for the sake of the party.