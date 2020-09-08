'It is a great honour, but I am a difficult fella': Tito Mboweni on working with and for presidents

Outspoken finance minister Tito Mboweni has opened up about working with and for presidents during his more than 25-year career in politics.

Mboweni took to his preferred medium, Twitter, at the weekend to share some of the biggest mistakes he has made while serving presidents, including the late Oliver Tambo while he was president of the ANC.

Mboweni said it was a “great honour” serving presidents because they have all tolerated his “disruptive nature”.

“I have worked for and with a number of presidents. It is a great honour, but I am a difficult fella. They have all tolerated my disruptive nature. A privilege not to be taken for granted,” said Mboweni.

Recalling his biggest mistake, the minister said: “I got a harsh warning from his (Tambo's) assistants. Never forgot that. When a president requests a speech, you work on that pronto.”