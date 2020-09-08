WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi back at Zondo inquiry

Tsotsi outlined Eskom's alleged irregular breakfast deal with The New Age newspaper worth about R43m that was awarded to the Guptas in 2014.

According to Tsotsi, during the state of the nation address in 2015, he was called in to a meeting by then-minister of public enterprises, Lynne Brown.

After this meeting, Tsotsi received a call from Gupta, who summoned him to a meeting.

When he arrived at the meeting, it did not last long as the Gupta brother simply threatened Tsotsi, who did not even get the opportunity to sit down.

Gupta is said to have been fuming that Tsotsi had not been co-operating with their instructions, and revealed to him that he was Eskom board chair only because of the Guptas.

TimesLIVE