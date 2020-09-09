Politics

'All that cooking and excessive garlic now makes sense': SA reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'weed patch'

09 September 2020 - 12:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deleted a tweet about growing dagga.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Reactions to Tito Mboweni's “weed patch” snap smoked the internet on Tuesday, resulting in the finance minister deleting his post.

Mboweni showed off weed plants in a field, keeping people guessing as to whether it was his or not.

“Growing weed legally!!" he said in now-deleted tweet.

Mboweni's original Twitter post.
Image: Mboweni/Screenshot

This is not the first time Mboweni has shared about the “plantation” in his backyard.

Earlier this year, he shared a picture of a cannabis plant and called for legalisation, saying it would bring “more tax revenue”. 

“I need more tax (money) urgently! Radical Economic Transformation,” he said at the time.

Puff and pass: what you need to know about the new proposed dagga laws

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been published before its submission to parliament
News
3 weeks ago

Does Mboweni smoke weed? 

He does not. But the minister tried it in his younger days and hinted before that he would try it again.

“I tried it in 1967. Did not like it. Maybe I should try again. They grow nicely here at the farm,” he said last month during a question-and-answer session on Twitter.

Reactions

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about Mboweni's growing patch.

