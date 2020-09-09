'All that cooking and excessive garlic now makes sense': SA reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'weed patch'
Reactions to Tito Mboweni's “weed patch” snap smoked the internet on Tuesday, resulting in the finance minister deleting his post.
Mboweni showed off weed plants in a field, keeping people guessing as to whether it was his or not.
“Growing weed legally!!" he said in now-deleted tweet.
This is not the first time Mboweni has shared about the “plantation” in his backyard.
Earlier this year, he shared a picture of a cannabis plant and called for legalisation, saying it would bring “more tax revenue”.
“I need more tax (money) urgently! Radical Economic Transformation,” he said at the time.
Legalizing this thing = more tax revenue. I need more tax (money) urgently!! Radical Economic Transformation!! pic.twitter.com/y0Qs92Myn1— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020
Arrest me then! It’s growing on my farm!!💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/kClUuJFnN5— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020
Legalize it, don’t criminalize it!! pic.twitter.com/sCWUoJFVn3— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020
Does Mboweni smoke weed?
He does not. But the minister tried it in his younger days and hinted before that he would try it again.
“I tried it in 1967. Did not like it. Maybe I should try again. They grow nicely here at the farm,” he said last month during a question-and-answer session on Twitter.
Reactions
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about Mboweni's growing patch.
So Tito Mboweni instead of growing the South African Economy, he has chosen to grow WEED😢— Mohapi Setenane (@MohapiSetenane) September 8, 2020
Tito mboweni was busy cooking chicken, growing weed and consuming excessive Garlic while the economy was plunging.@tito_mboweni you had one job🤗— Radical rudeness (@VamatiTuli) September 8, 2020
Tito Mboweni is using his personal account I believe he has more rights to tweet about everything he feels like talking about. We can't expect him to always talk about politics and finance. keep doing you thing madala. grow that weed and please share the photos after harvesting.— Mhlongo da Herbalist ☘ (@Qokani) September 8, 2020
If it's not weed it's chicken and massive garlic or lucky star pilchard. Do you actually give yourself a time to do or worry about the economy? U busy la hi ti mbangi— Rudzani Mashamba (@rodney_rudzani) September 8, 2020
Tito's weed must be potent AF! That's the only logical explanation for his cooking!— Miss 3rd Ward (@nathithema) September 8, 2020
I see the weed part, but I'm wondering if you can really use emojis or someone tweets for you 😰..... I just didn't picture you as a minister who can use emojis perfectly pic.twitter.com/MeRx5yuxT5— Mukovhe (@Mukovhe24) September 8, 2020