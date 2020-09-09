Andile Lungisa's bid to overturn jail sentence for 'jug attack' dismissed

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa’s attempt to overturn an effective two years' imprisonment for smashing a glass jug against the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser was dismissed on Wednesday.

The decision was published by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after 3pm, HeraldLIVE reports.

Lungisa was convicted in 2018 for assaulting Kayser during a heated council brawl in 2016.

The court found no basis to interfere with the sentence imposed by the trial court as it found that the crime committed by Lungisa was serious and had devastating consequences.