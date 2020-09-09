Andile Lungisa's bid to overturn jail sentence for 'jug attack' dismissed
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Andile Lungisa was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly attacking fellow councillor Rano Kayser, a DA member, with a jug. The brawl – captured on video by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws - broke out during a heated council meeting on October 26 2016.
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa’s attempt to overturn an effective two years' imprisonment for smashing a glass jug against the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser was dismissed on Wednesday.
The decision was published by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after 3pm, HeraldLIVE reports.
Lungisa was convicted in 2018 for assaulting Kayser during a heated council brawl in 2016.
The court found no basis to interfere with the sentence imposed by the trial court as it found that the crime committed by Lungisa was serious and had devastating consequences.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Andile Lungisa's appeal against his sentence of an effective two years imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/b9fmoCOEDl— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 9, 2020
The court found that he did not behave in a manner expected of a councillor, failed to take responsibility for his actions and showed a total lack of remorse.
HeraldLIVE