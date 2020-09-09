Gwen Ngwenya takes on Julius Malema over shutdown ‘double standards’

The DA's head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema after his comments regarding the Clicks protests.

Speaking at the height of the national Clicks protests this week, Malema said white racists should leave SA for Australia if they feel uncomfortable with the party's actions.

“Leave Clicks and white racism to the EFF, we will deal with it. We will deal with white racists. No white racist man should feel comfortable in SA,” said Malema. “We have to make the lives of white racists so uncomfortable that they are on the next flight to Australia.”

The protests at Click stores came after the retailer's hair advert sparked a huge backlash. The advert, which has been removed from the Clicks website, describes the natural hair of a black woman as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” and the hair of a white woman as “fine, flat and normal”.