Politics

Gwen Ngwenya takes on Julius Malema over shutdown ‘double standards’

'If a company can be shut down for its transgressions, why do we not start first with political parties?' asks Ngwenya.

09 September 2020 - 11:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya has taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema.
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya has taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: FACEBOOK

The DA's head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema after his comments regarding the Clicks protests.

Speaking at the height of the national Clicks protests this week, Malema said white racists should leave SA for Australia if they feel uncomfortable with the party's actions.

“Leave Clicks and white racism to the EFF, we will deal with it. We will deal with white racists. No white racist man should feel comfortable in SA,” said Malema. “We have to make the lives of white racists so uncomfortable that they are on the next flight to Australia.”

The protests at Click stores came after the retailer's hair advert sparked a huge backlash. The advert, which has been removed from the Clicks website, describes the natural hair of a black woman as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” and the hair of a white woman as “fine, flat and normal”.

EFF MP among 10 arrested during violent Clicks protests

An EFF MP is among those arrested after destruction that occurred during protests at Clicks stores this week, police said on Wednesday
News
4 hours ago

The retailer issued an apology for the advert and all staff responsible for publishing it have been suspended. An unidentified senior executive at Clicks, who was responsible for the offensive advert, resigned amid the controversy.

Hair company TRESemmé, apologised for the advert after it was revealed by Clicks that it had commissioned it. The company said it was investigating the matter.

TimesLIVE reported that at least 425 Clicks stores were affected by the shutdown call led by the EFF, and seven stores were damaged.

Reacting to Malema's statement, Ngwenya suggested that if companies can be shut down for their transgressions, so should political party leaders who are involved in corruption. She said a political party should be shut down and deregistered with the Electoral Commission of SA.

Ngweny's corruption shade was in reference to the EFF allegedly being linked to the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank and looting funds.

Last year, Sunday Times reported that Malema allegedly personally benefited from VBS funds, and companies that did business with the Limpopo government and the party's lawyers allegedly also benefited.

Malema has denied all claims related to VBS looting.

Clicks obtains order barring EFF members from intimidating customers, staff

Clicks has attained an order preventing the EFF and its members from disrupting its operations.
News
1 day ago

Clicks urged to upskill staff, 'wounded' by EFF tactics

Health and beauty retail store, Clicks, which on Wednesday decided to shut the doors of all its stores after two days of protests by the EFF, said it ...
News
3 hours ago

IN PICS | EFF descends on Clicks branches as fury over 'racist' hair ad continues

EFF members across SA have descended on Clicks stores to protest about an advert the health and beauty company published on its website
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'All that cooking and excessive garlic now makes sense': SA reacts to Tito ... Politics
  2. 'Surge is over' — Zweli Mkhize hints SA may move to level 1 in a few days Politics
  3. Gwen Ngwenya takes on Julius Malema over shutdown ‘double standards’ Politics
  4. Phumzile van Damme defends Thuli Madonsela, calls 'rude' Shivambu 'trash' and ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Zola Tsotsi continues state capture testimony Politics

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X