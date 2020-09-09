I was purged after Eskom board met Lynne Brown, Zola Tsotsi tells inquiry

Eskom's former board chairman Zola Tsotsi on Wednesday told the state capture commission that his dramatic resignation in 2015 was premeditated by his colleagues acting in cahoots with then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

Tsotsi was concluding two days of testimony in which he laid bare how the Gupta family called the shots at Eskom with the blessing of Brown.

His testimony centred on events at Eskom during March 2015 when then CEO Tshediso Matona was pushed out to "make way" for Brian Molefe.

Following the ousting of Matona early in March, said Tsotsi, the board shifted focus to him.

Tsotsi said he was convinced that Brown was behind colleagues turning against him as they had never got along well since she was appointed to her portfolio in 2014.