IN QUOTES | Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi's testimony on Zuma, Gupta and Dudu Myeni 'interference'

Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi told the state capture inquiry that government 'interfered' with operations at the power utility. He implicated Tony Gupta, former SAA boss Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma.

He testified on Tuesday, a day after the appearance of former CEO Tshediso Matona.

Here are six quotes from his testimony:

Myeni knew too much about Eskom

“From Miss Myeni's perspective, I was very surprised she knew so much about what was happening at Eskom, and that making such a radical proposition [about an inquiry] is not something she could have come up with. I don't believe it originated with her. I don't believe so.”

Questioning Myeni's involvement at Eskom

“This is the question which I did not address at that meeting, but it's something that preoccupied me to the extent that I decided to call her to ask her: 'What's going on? Where is this coming from and how do you come into this picture?' She did not avail herself to talk about this.”

Being threatened by the Guptas

"It was common knowledge among government officials that they certainly had the attention of the president and were close enough to the president to threaten people with 'Baba', as they call him. They did the same to me, so I suppose they felt that if they had that kind of leverage, they could demand whatever they wanted without consequences.”