Only R25bn of R200bn used to rescue struggling businesses: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa finds it "scandalous" that no more than R25bn of the government's R200bn coronavirus loan scheme has been used to rescue struggling businesses in the last six months.

In a digital media engagement with news editors and senior journalists on Wednesday evening, he said the current criteria used by banks to assess loan applications from companies battered by Covid-19 was too prohibitive and he wanted it changed.

The R200bn Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, in which banks would grant financial assistance to companies whose profits have been affected by the lockdown, was announced by Ramaphosa in March as part of measures to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Speaking to journalists following the release of figures that the country's economy had shrunk by 16.4% in the second quarter of this year, Ramaphosa said it was "frustrating" that banks had stuck to their traditional way of assessing loan applications, seemingly not taking into account the impact of Covid-19.

"My frustration is that the conditions and the criteria that is being applied to these loans is just prohibitive, many businesses are being turned away and they are being turned away because they don't meet this criteria or that criteria set by this bank, set by the central bank and all that, and I'm saying the criteria needs to be aligned with the moment that we're in," he said.