Ex-Eskom board member: R18m exit settlement with execs no big deal

Former Eskom board member Venete Klein has implied that the cash-strapped power utility paying R18m to three executives - sent packing having done nothing wrong - was not a big deal.

Klein was giving evidence at the state capture commission on Thursday. Her evidence was centred on the controversial parting of ways between Eskom and three top executives in 2015.

The executives were CEO Tshediso Matona, director of finance Tsholofelo Molefe and group capital head Dan Marokane.

The trio were suspended in March 2015 after then Eskom board chairman Zola Tsotsi moved this motion at a board meeting.

Tsotsi testified earlier this week that the idea had emanated from former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni during a meeting at the Durban state house of then President Jacob Zuma.