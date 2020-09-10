Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | The politics of natural hair & the DA's new redress policy

10 September 2020 - 16:57 By Mawande Amashabalala, Andisiwe Makinana, Aphiwe De Klerk and Paige Muller
Staff at Clicks at N1 City in Cape Town were quick to close their doors when EFF members tried to force their way into the store.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Identity politics and covert racism have without a doubt been thrust into the political spotlight this week.  

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team discusses the weeklong showdown between the EFF and Clicks over a racially demeaning hair-care advertisement posted on the Clicks website.

They also dive into the DA’s new redress policy — which doesn’t address race.

