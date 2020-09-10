Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | The politics of natural hair & the DA's new redress policy
10 September 2020 - 16:57
Identity politics and covert racism have without a doubt been thrust into the political spotlight this week.
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team discusses the weeklong showdown between the EFF and Clicks over a racially demeaning hair-care advertisement posted on the Clicks website.
They also dive into the DA’s new redress policy — which doesn’t address race.
Join the debate: