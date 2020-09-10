WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane back in state capture inquiry hot seat
10 September 2020 - 10:57
Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is expected to give further testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Thursday.
During the testimony of former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi on Wednesday, Ngubane was said to have been part of a delegation sent to convince Tsotsi to agree to resign from Eskom.
“At some point in the evening [they] sent a delegation to come and talk to me. It was Dr Ben Ngubane and Romeo Kumalo,” said Tsotsi.
“They made a proposition that if I agree to resign, they would drop the charges against me because they did not want a prolonged and messy exchange between me and Eskom.”
Former board member at Eskom, Venete Klein, is also expected to testify at the inquiry.