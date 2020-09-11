State capture: An alleged sexual escapade, a 'tsotsi' and board suspensions at Eskom

The state capture inquiry on Friday heard more evidence about the controversial suspension of Eskom executives in 2015 that led to the power utility receiving an investment rating downgrade.

Former Eskom board member Ben Ngubane claimed it was board chairman Zola Tsotsi who provided reasons for the suspensions of Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona, director of finance Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital head Dan Marokane and commercial and technology boss Matshela Koko.

Tsotsi testified earlier this week that the four were suspended at the behest of former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, who he claimed presented the idea in the presence of then president Jacob Zuma.

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, Ngubane laid the blame squarely at the door of Tsotsi himself.