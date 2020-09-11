Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ben Ngubane to give evidence at state capture inquiry

11 September 2020 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is expected to give testimony relating to maladministration at the beleaguered power utility during his appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday.


Ngubane's predecessor Zola Tsotsi implicated him in his testimony, alleging that Ngubane had been part of a delegation sent to convince Tsotsi to agree to resign from Eskom.

“At some point in the evening [they] sent a delegation to come and talk to me. It was Dr Ben Ngubane and Romeo Kumalo,” said Tsotsi.

However, during the submission of former Eskom board member Venete Klein, Tsotsi was described as being a “bully” who should carry most of the blame for the wrongs at the power utility when he was chairperson. 

“A lot of the things we experienced right upfront was an inordinate amount of bullying by Mr Tsotsi,” said Klein. “With him it was never a case of 'let us discuss this'; but it was 'it is like this because I am telling you'.”


