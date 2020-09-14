Cyril Ramaphosa salutes media for its role in telling the Covid-19 story

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the role the media has played in telling the Covid-19 story, including exposing corruption related to the procurement of personal protection equipment.

He also pledged the government's support, saying that despite the gloomy economic climate the government would continue to extend advertising spend to publications and broadcasters, especially community media. He called on the broader society, private sector, philanthropic and donor organisations to do the same to ensure that SA's free and diverse media was able to survive and thrive.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said despite the unprecedented nature of the disease and the immense challenge of placing 58 million people under lockdown, SA had fared well.

“We have managed to contain the spread of the disease primarily because of the co-operation and vigilance of all citizens,” he said. “This is in no small part due to the sterling work of our media,” said the president.

He said in many countries around the world, the coronavirus pandemic had required the limitation of many civil liberties and put social cohesion to the test. But countries with strong institutions, vigilant judicial systems and a robust media had been able to prevent human rights being undermined and the authority of the state being abused.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to SA’s hardworking and tenacious journalists. They have kept our people informed by disseminating key health messages about social distancing and hygiene. They have done so under extremely trying conditions, often with limited resources.