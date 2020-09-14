Politics

In Quotes | Mbalula issues stern warning to airlines failing to observe Covid-19 regulations

14 September 2020 - 09:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says he has received a complaint that some airlines are not observing Covid-19 safety regulations on board aircraft.
Image: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to airlines about breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking on Saturday during an inspection at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport about adherence to the regulations, Mbalula said he has received complaints that some airlines do not observe the regulations on board flights.

Here are five quotes from his address.

Complaint

“I received a complaint that some airlines are not observing regulations on board .

“There is no enforcement around wearing masks and there is no sanitising. We want to deal with that because we can't allow airlines to break the safety measures put in place by  government.”

No exceptions

“We can’t allow airlines to ignore the measures when it comes to safety on board.”

Measures passed the test

“I want to urge all the airlines to observe the regulations we have put in place. We take pride that the measures have passed the test of time.

Reopening the economy

“We are opening up the economy and this place is going to be busy again. However, when it gets busy, it must find us ready. It does mean that when the regulations are slowed down, we must abandon certain things. It’s a new life.”

Not opening for everybody

“It is not going to be an opening for everybody just like that. We are going to  look at the scientific measures we need to take into consideration.

