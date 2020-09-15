Bandile Masuku in PPE findings fightback

In his letter to Fowler, Masuku said he does not welcome findings that he did not exercise sufficient oversight at his department. He also protests against the finding that there was a lack of transparency and accountability, and that he failed to manage public perceptions that he benefited from PPE procurement.

“I do not welcome the PIC finding that alleges that I did ‘not exercise sufficient oversight early on’. Besides the fact that the PIC does not explain what ‘sufficient oversight’ is, it is my view that this finding does not take into consideration the facts put before the PIC,” said Masuku.

He said it was through his interventions that his department had requested an audit into PPE procurement four weeks after the national state of disaster, which he said was early and prompt.

“My oversight role is supported by the office of the premier and the provincial command council (PCC). Due to the unprecedented nature of this national disaster, the Gauteng government took the right decision in line with the national disaster management structures, to centralise oversight under a provincial command council and a provincial war room,” said Masuku.